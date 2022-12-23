Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $307.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

