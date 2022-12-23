Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

