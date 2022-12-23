RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 1,464 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
RE/MAX Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of RMAX stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market cap of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.
RE/MAX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 167.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.
RE/MAX Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
Featured Articles
