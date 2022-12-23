RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 1,464 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market cap of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 167.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

