RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.71.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.99. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

