Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $8.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 309,290 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

