Raymond James Increases Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $25.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPRT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,067,000 after acquiring an additional 505,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

