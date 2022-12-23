Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.14 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $24.14 million and $3.63 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,998,454 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

