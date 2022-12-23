QV Investors Inc. Sells 14,903 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,811 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 149.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

