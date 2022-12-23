QV Investors Inc. Makes New $14.09 Million Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,628 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,085,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEM opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

