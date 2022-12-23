QV Investors Inc. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,560,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.14.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

