QV Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Winmark accounts for approximately 2.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Winmark worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Winmark by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $255.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average is $222.99.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.98, for a total value of $585,885.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

