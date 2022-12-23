QV Investors Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,198,000 after purchasing an additional 369,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $133.62 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $302.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

