QuarkChain Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $845,488.38 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

