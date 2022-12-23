Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.44.
Qualtrics International Price Performance
Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
