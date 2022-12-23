Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Price Performance

Qualtrics International stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.