QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.4% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 311,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 191.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.