Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $209.71 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Qtum has a market cap of $209.71 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00011917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.29 or 0.07238461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021653 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,464,356 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

