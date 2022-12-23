QITMEER NETWORK Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,658.20 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $6.74 million and $2,658.20 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00010672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $896.68 or 0.05338949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00501026 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.32 or 0.29689198 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.79954693 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $962.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

