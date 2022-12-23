Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 25.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AGCO by 255.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

