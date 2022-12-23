PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.28

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $36.27. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 1,658 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,688,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,646,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

