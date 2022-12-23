PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $37.28

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $36.27. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 1,658 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.