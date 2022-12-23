PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Up 4.9%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 4,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

