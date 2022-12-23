ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 499,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,226,609 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 84.8% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 481,143 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,267,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

