ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $90.02. 899,291 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28.

