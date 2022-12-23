ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 593,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,210,137. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

