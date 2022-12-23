ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,698,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the first quarter worth about $395,000.

