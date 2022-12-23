ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Up 1.2%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.12. 26,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 34,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.