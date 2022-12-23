Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.13 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Prom has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00024557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.37 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.13103766 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,964,270.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

