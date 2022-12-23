Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 16,037 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,037 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 0.3% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $8,550,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 865,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

KYN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

