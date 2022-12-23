Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 950 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 2.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after buying an additional 504,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

