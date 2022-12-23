Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 750 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 1.4% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

