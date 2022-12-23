Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 675 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in NovoCure by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 218,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in NovoCure by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,997,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Up 1.4 %

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $569,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,628. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $79.78 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.