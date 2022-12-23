Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $281.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

ANSS stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

