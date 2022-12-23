Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.