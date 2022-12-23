Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PREM stock opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.