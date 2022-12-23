Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Down 8%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 126,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 304,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Prairie Provident Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

About Prairie Provident Resources

(Get Rating)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Lithic Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, and Banff formations Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.