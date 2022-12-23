Polymath (POLY) Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Polymath has a market cap of $147.87 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00390824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15920968 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,013,808.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

