Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Trex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Trex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Trex Stock Up 0.2 %

TREX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.07. 5,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $137.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

