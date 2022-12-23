Polianta Ltd Purchases New Shares in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ON by 152.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 805,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth $203,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 7,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

