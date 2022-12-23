Polianta Ltd Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Polianta Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 3.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $152.56. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,743. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.42.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

