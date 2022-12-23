Polianta Ltd Acquires New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1,214.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

PBF Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $39.82. 10,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

