Polianta Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Price Performance

NVST stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

