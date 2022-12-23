Polianta Ltd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,128. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.