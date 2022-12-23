PM CAPITAL Ltd Acquires Shares of 128,015 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,000. Newmont makes up about 1.4% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

