Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.92. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 1,027 shares trading hands.
PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $993.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.36.
In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $8,621,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
