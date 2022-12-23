Piper Sandler Raises Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $130.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.67.

Globe Life stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $122.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,508 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

