Piper Sandler Cuts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $5.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
VTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered VTEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded VTEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itaú Unibanco downgraded VTEX to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.
Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $630.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.82.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
