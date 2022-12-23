Piper Sandler Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $69.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

