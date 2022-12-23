Piper Sandler Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $75.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

NYSE DINO opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,048,175 shares of company stock worth $244,051,809. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $20,318,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

