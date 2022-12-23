Piper Sandler Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $156.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.54.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. Hess has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.03.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

