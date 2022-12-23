Piper Sandler Cuts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.