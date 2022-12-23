Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.24% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 77,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,291. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73.

