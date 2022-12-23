Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Miriam Stanborough Purchases 18,000 Shares

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Rating) insider Miriam Stanborough acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.86 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,480.00 ($46,630.87).

Pilbara Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

